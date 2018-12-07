FEEL GOOD

89-year-old NYPD employee retires after 30 years on job

David Novarro has the story.

VAN NEST, The Bronx (WABC) --
A celebration was held in the Bronx Friday for an 89-year-old NYPD employee who retired after 30 years on the job.

Onidii Noiis was greeted with a round of applause as she walked into Transit District 12 offices in the Van Nest section for the last time. She spent decades there as a police administrative aide.

When asked what she will miss, Noiis got emotional:

"The people who are doing a beautiful job, and who are very kind. Everything, everything, everything," she said.

Noiis says she's not sure what she will do now that she has free time on her hands, but it will probably include spending time with her 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

