Society

Tunnels to Towers to hold memorial ceremony on 9/11 following 'Tribute in Light' cancellation

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced they will hold a separate memorial ceremony on September 11th following the cancellation of the annual Tribute in Light.

The 9/11 Never Forget ceremony will give families a chance to continue the hallowed tradition of reading the names of those they lost in the attack.

Tunnel to Towers took this step after the National September 11 Memorial and Museum announced Thursday, families would not be invited to participate, and a recording of names would be played instead due to COVID-19 concerns.

"This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual Tribute in Light," officials wrote.

The foundation says it will take every possible precaution to ensure the safety of those attending this ceremony.

Masks will be provided on-site and will be mandatory for all in attendance, social distancing will be enforced and hand sanitizer will be available.

Ed Mullins, the President of the 13,000 member NYC Sergeants Benevolent Association, also announced Friday that the SBA will host a Tribute in Light on the evening of September 11th.

The SBA says that their ceremony is completely separate from the Tunnel to Towers ceremony.
RELATED | PHOTOS: An up-close look at the Tribute in Light over Lower Manhattan

The museum says they hope to resume the twin beams of light for the 20th anniversary next year.

Next month's 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks will feature side-by-side ceremonies in Lower Manhattan after a charity founded to honor the memory of a firefighter who died at the World Trade Center said it will hold its own commemoration of the attacks so that family members can read the victims' names.

Leaders of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation decided to hold an alternative ceremony after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, which hosts a ceremony every year on the memorial plaza at the trade center site, announced that family members won't read the names of the nearly 3,000 victims this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED | Eyewitness News day-of-air coverage from 9-11-01
EMBED More News Videos

September 11th Anniversary: Day-of-air coverage (1 of 11)

Dave Evans talks to New Yorkers on September 11, 2001



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylower manhattannew york citymanhattanseptember 11abc7ny instagramterrorismseptember 11thseptember11911 memorial museum
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man held without bail in death of teen who was stabbed, set on fire
Tropical Storm Kyle forms off east coast, Josephine in the Atlantic
Boil Water Advisory in NJ city after 'irregularity' found
COVID-19 Updates: Bowling alleys can reopen in NY Monday
Noose found painted outside Black family's home in Chappaqua
LI families hold rally protesting for in-person learning
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
Show More
Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty in Trump-Russia probe review
Postal workers' union endorses Biden after Trump USPS comments
NJ governor confirms mail-in voting for November election
2 men cut through roll-down gate, steal ATM from NYC bodega
5-year-old shot, killed point-blank while outside in NC
More TOP STORIES News