Tunnels to Towers to hold memorial ceremony on 9/11 following 'Tribute in Light' cancellation

EMBED >More News Videos September 11th Anniversary: Day-of-air coverage (1 of 11) Dave Evans talks to New Yorkers on September 11, 2001

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced they will hold a separate memorial ceremony on September 11th following the cancellation of the annual Tribute in Light.The 9/11 Never Forget ceremony will give families a chance to continue the hallowed tradition of reading the names of those they lost in the attack.Tunnel to Towers took this step after the National September 11 Memorial and Museum announced Thursday , families would not be invited to participate, and a recording of names would be played instead due to COVID-19 concerns."This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual Tribute in Light," officials wrote.The foundation says it will take every possible precaution to ensure the safety of those attending this ceremony.Masks will be provided on-site and will be mandatory for all in attendance, social distancing will be enforced and hand sanitizer will be available.Ed Mullins, the President of the 13,000 member NYC Sergeants Benevolent Association, also announced Friday that the SBA will host a Tribute in Light on the evening of September 11th.The SBA says that their ceremony is completely separate from the Tunnel to Towers ceremony.The museum says they hope to resume the twin beams of light for the 20th anniversary next year.Next month's 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks will feature side-by-side ceremonies in Lower Manhattan after a charity founded to honor the memory of a firefighter who died at the World Trade Center said it will hold its own commemoration of the attacks so that family members can read the victims' names.Leaders of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation decided to hold an alternative ceremony after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, which hosts a ceremony every year on the memorial plaza at the trade center site, announced that family members won't read the names of the nearly 3,000 victims this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.----------