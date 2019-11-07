NEW YORK (WABC) -- The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum previewed a special exhibition examining one of the greatest manhunts in American History.
The new exhibition "Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden," explores the untold story of the more than decade-long search for al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, through declassified artifacts and an immersive digital experience.
The exhibition was developed through unprecedented access to key figures including: President Barack Obama, CIA Director Leon Panetta, members of SEAL Team Six and many intelligence agents who are speaking publicly for the first time.
The exhibit's story begins with the lead up to 9/11, the attacks themselves and bin Laden's escape. The story continues with the pursuit of bin Laden and the aftermath of the raid on his compound at Abottabad, known as Operation Neptune Spear.
"Our mission calls for examination of the ongoing repercussions of the 9/11 attacks," 9/11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO Alice Greenwald said. "There is no other institution that can tell this story with quite the same impact afforded by the powerful symbolism of this site."
The exhibition opens on November 15.
Ticket information can be found at 911memorial.org/revealed.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
9/11 Museum previews new exhibit exploring hunt for Osama bin Laden
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News