Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise

Thank you 🙏🏻 #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018

Green Bay Packers star and Butte County native Aaron Rodgers announced he's donating a $1 million to help fire victims.In a video posted to Twitter, Rodgers said his "heart goes out to the great people of Paradise, California".He also urged people to donate , saying all the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise.Rodgers grew up in Chico, California and went to Butte Community College before heading to Cal in 2003.----------