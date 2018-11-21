SOCIETY

Aaron Rodgers to donate $1 million to help California wildfire victims

Green Bay Packers star and Butte County native Aaron Rodgers announced he's donating a $1 million to help fire victims. (Aaron Rodgers/Twitter)

BUTTE COUNTY, California (WABC) --
Green Bay Packers star and Butte County native Aaron Rodgers announced he's donating a $1 million to help fire victims.

In a video posted to Twitter, Rodgers said his "heart goes out to the great people of Paradise, California".

He also urged people to donate, saying all the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise.

Rodgers grew up in Chico, California and went to Butte Community College before heading to Cal in 2003.

