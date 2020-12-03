ABC7 Unite: NYC's League of Women Voters restructures with focus on diversity, inclusion

The League of Women Voters of the City of New York says their upper ranks need more diversity -- especially for a grassroots organization that speaks to the diversity of the electorate.
Crystal Jospeh, VP of Communications, says that means asking some tough questions.
"Why are we very much white and female and not representing more people of color," Jospeh said about NYC being one of the most diverse cities in the world.
Ashmi Sheth started volunteering with the League two years ago.
ALSO READ | Don't expect a second stimulus check this year. Here's what Congress is talking about instead
"There are several nonprofit organizations in the city where demographics are skewed and so how do we make nonprofits representative of the NYC city population," Sheth said.
It has resulted in a top-to-bottom reset at a critical time politically in the country.
The League is nonpartisan, and for more than a century, has armed voters with a wealth of information and resources.
Jospeh believes the League's internal restructuring will have a domino effect -- particularly in communities of color.
"That would actually give some people an ease to say, 'hey there's someone who looks like me at this organization, I feel confident with them providing me the tools necessary for me to go out and vote,'" Jospeh said.
The League is working closely with community-based organizations in all five boroughs and focusing on timely, relevant issues like affordable housing, digital literacy or even climate change.
TRENDING NOW | Former Long Island firefighter develops firehose fitness tool, wins big on 'Shark Tank'
MORE ABC 7 UNITE
See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite
SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS
Watch Here & Now
Here & Now episode archive
RESOURCES
We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:
Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project
Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School
Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools
Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)
Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism
Podcasts
1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix
Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube