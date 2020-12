ABC7 Unite: NYC's League of Women Voters restructures with focus on diversity, inclusion

EMBED >More News Videos Even with coronavirus spiking and new restrictions taking effect, Congress remains stalled on fresh relief for Americans in need.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One nonprofit in New York City has been around for more than 100 years, but is now admitting it needs to change.The League of Women Voters of the City of New York says their upper ranks need more diversity -- especially for a grassroots organization that speaks to the diversity of the electorate.Crystal Jospeh, VP of Communications, says that means asking some tough questions."Why are we very much white and female and not representing more people of color," Jospeh said about NYC being one of the most diverse cities in the world.Ashmi Sheth started volunteering with the League two years ago."There are several nonprofit organizations in the city where demographics are skewed and so how do we make nonprofits representative of the NYC city population," Sheth said.It has resulted in a top-to-bottom reset at a critical time politically in the country.The League is nonpartisan, and for more than a century, has armed voters with a wealth of information and resources.Jospeh believes the League's internal restructuring will have a domino effect -- particularly in communities of color."That would actually give some people an ease to say, 'hey there's someone who looks like me at this organization, I feel confident with them providing me the tools necessary for me to go out and vote,'" Jospeh said.The League is working closely with community-based organizations in all five boroughs and focusing on timely, relevant issues like affordable housing, digital literacy or even climate change.