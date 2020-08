ABC7 Unite Resources

EMBED >More News Videos Sade Baderinwa questions Police Commissioner Dermot Shea on how the NYPD can earn the trust of black and brown communities

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Hundreds of thousands of people all over the world shouting that Black Lives Matter, and the phrase, "This isn't a moment, it's a movement," has become a common refrain.WABC-TV seeks to bridge divides by engaging our viewers with stories surrounding race and racism in our communities. A profile of the founding members of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York (also viewable in the above video player)We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor NoahI Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya AngelouRaising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer HarveySo You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma OluoThe New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle AlexanderWhite Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About RacismAmerican Son: Available on NetflixIf Beale Street Could Talk: Available on HuluJust Mercy: Available on Amazon PrimeSelma: Available on Amazon PrimeThe Hate U Give: Available on Amazon PrimeWhen They See Us: Available on Netflix13th: Available on NetflixAmerica Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National GeographicBecoming: Available on NetflixI am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube