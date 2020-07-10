ABC7 Unite

ABC7 Unite: Tattoo shop in Matawan offering free coverups of racist tattoos

By Eyewitness News
MATAWAN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A tattoo shop in New Jersey is offering free coverups for anyone with a racist tattoo.

When you look at a tattoo of a sultry woman with her hands on her face, no one would have ever guessed that it used to be a tattoo of a Confederate flag.

"For us, on average, cover ups are taking about six hours to complete," said Esmailin Sanchez, Chakra Tattoos. "I'm genuinely doing this for free. Anyone who wants to make a change in their life and have a racist tattoo covered."

These free cover ups are being offered by Esamailin Sanchez and his wife Sarah, the owners of Chakra Tattoos in Matawan.

After the recent outcry for racial equality, the 35-year-old tattoo artist had an idea about how he could use his 13 years of experience to contribute to the cause.

"I feel like giving these people a second chance," Sanchez said. "Makes me a happier person."

Since he announced the free service on social media, Sanchez has received more than 200 requests for coverups from all over the country with clients coming from California, Ohio and Tennessee.

"I'd say about 60% weren't really racist, it was just I want to be down, too," Sanchez said. "And then they went through experiences in their lives and they're like no, I'm not a racist. It's just a stupid tattoo."

And then there are some customers who were once extremists and have since changed their views.

"This guy is married to a black woman now and he has biracial kids. And now his mind is completely open to a different perspective," Sanchez said.

"Are you getting hate messages from people who feel these symbols are valid?" Eyewitness News asked.

"Yeah, unfortunately I do," he said.

"Have you been called the N-word because you're doing this?" Eyewitness News asked.

"Yeah, absolutely," Sanchez said.

But neither racist words nor symbols phase Sanchez, as he's trying to change the world by literally erasing the hate.

MORE ABC 7 UNITE



See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS


Watch Here & Now
Here & Now episode archive

RESOURCES


We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
No New Jails NYC
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School

Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymatawantattooabc7ny instagramracismcommunityabc7 unite
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 UNITE
ABC7 Unite: Artist paints Biblical scenes featuring African-Americans
ABC7 Unite: Stories and Resources
BLM NY founders continue their call for change
Here and Now: The Race to Justice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Fay brings flooding rain to NYC, New York and New Jersey
NY nursing home visitation resumes, residents allowed 2 guests each
Search continues for 'Glee' star believed to have drowned
Amazon says email to employees banning TikTok was a mistake
Goya CEO praises Trump at White House, backlash is swift
New York City day care centers gear up for Monday reopening
COVID Updates: CT has 0 deaths, nursing home visits resume in NY
Show More
18-year-old dies, others rescued after getting caught in LI surf
Indoor malls back in business in NY Phase 4, with new requirement
After rash of shootings, mayor unveils 'Violence Prevention Plan'
Officers in deadly Breonna Taylor raid thought she was alone
Hit and run driver injures bicyclist in Queens
More TOP STORIES News