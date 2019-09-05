Advocates, critics attend hearing on plan to replace Rikers Island with borough-based jails

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A controversial plan to shut down the Rikers Island jail facility drew angry protesters before a New York City Council subcommittee meeting Thursday.
The proposal, which was approved by the New York City Planning Commission on Tuesday, calls for Rikers to be replaced with four borough-based jails. But for many, that's too close to home.
Mayor Bill de Blasio's 10-year plan would replace Rikers with smaller jails in Lower Manhattan, Downtown Brooklyn, Kew Gardens in Queens, and Mott Haven in the Bronx. But all four community boards in those neighborhoods oppose the proposal.
"It is unfortunate that the city Planning Commission has declined to listen to the serious concerns of the people of my borough, and has instead chosen to move forward with a plan to close Rikers Island that builds a new jail in the wrong place," Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz said after the planning commission's vote. "Throughout this process, I have made it crystal clear that Rikers Island must be closed. But that closure should be handled in the right way. Instead, the administration has weaponized the land use process against The Bronx in order to protect their plans to build a new jail on the wrong site, the Mott Haven tow yard. We have provided the city with a perfectly appropriate site to build a new jail, adjacent to the existing Bronx Hall of Justice. It is now up to the City Council and its members to listen to the people of this borough and adjust this proposal accordingly. Any failure to do otherwise will deleteriously alter the face of this borough for decades to come."
Advocates also turned out, with leaders of the group #CLOSErikers set to testify at the day-long hearing. Former inmates were expected to tell their stories of being incarcerated.
The city has tried to appease critics by reducing the number of beds at each facility, and the administration hopes to open modern and what it calls more humane jails, citing a declining population at Rikers.
Donna Hylton knows something about Rikers, having spent a year and a half there.
"It is the most toxic, cruel, inhumane, violent and abusive detention center that we have in this country," she said.
She spent 27 years in prison for a crime she was involved in as a teenager, and she believes just the sheer size of Rikers makes it incapable of helping inmates, and that smaller regional jails have a better chance of preparing inmates for the future.
"We can have these centers where we start focusing on re-entry and rehabilitation as soon as a person is placed inside," she said. "That's what we need. That's what we should be doing."
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Advocates, critics attend hearing on plan to replace Rikers Island with borough-based jails
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News