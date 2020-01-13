Society

Ailey Extension offers affordable dance classes for people of all ages and skill levels

Related topics:
societyhere and now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Water main break floods UWS streets, subway suspended
PHOTOS: Upper West Side water main break
Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
What are the chances of a winter storm this weekend?
Puerto Rico not prepared for big earthquakes, experts say
5 juveniles charged in gang assault on LI high school student
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
Show More
DMV service hit by national outage
Dog saves man who was followed home by robbery suspect
Gigi Hadid among potential jurors for Weinstein's rape trial
Hanukkah stabbing suspect could face death penalty if victim dies
Jersey City shooting was planned for months, investigators say
More TOP STORIES News