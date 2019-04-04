Society

Airline worker dances with South Jersey cheerleaders during flight delay

By Digital Producer Brock Koller
Having your flight delayed is never a fun time.

But for a group of young cheerleaders from South Jersey, it turned into a dance party, complete with an enthusiastic airline employee.

Kristie Brown said the South Jersey Storm squad went to Myrtle Beach for the Battle at the Beach cheer competition last weekend.

On Monday, many of the girls had a Spirit Airlines flight back to Atlantic City.

When the cheerleaders were told their flight was delayed a few minutes, Brown said "it was no big deal because the girls were all hanging out entertaining each other."

But then the airline told them the flight would be delayed for an extra 40 minutes.

To pass the time, one of the coaches took out a speaker and put on some music.

The girls started dancing.

Soon, they found out that they were not the only ones who wanted to bust a move.

"The next thing we know, the Spirit employee was out there dancing with the girls and having a great time!" Brown said.

Brown posted video of the dancing airline worker and the cheerleaders to social media to share a positive moment from an airport.

"It was such a nice thing and it truly made our delay go by quickly," Brown said.
