NEW YORK (WABC) --SantaCon is coming to town, and several railroads are banning booze in hopes of reining in the holiday spirit.
Metro-North and the LIRR will ban alcoholic beverages from noon Saturday until noon Sunday.
NJ Transit is following suit by banning alcohol all day Saturday.
SantaCon, a bar crawl in which people dress up as Santa Claus, officially kicks off at 10 a.m.
So remember, be good for goodness sake.
