Alcohol banned on trains ahead of SantaCon in New York City

SantaCon officially kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
SantaCon is coming to town, and several railroads are banning booze in hopes of reining in the holiday spirit.

Metro-North and the LIRR will ban alcoholic beverages from noon Saturday until noon Sunday.

NJ Transit is following suit by banning alcohol all day Saturday.

SantaCon, a bar crawl in which people dress up as Santa Claus, officially kicks off at 10 a.m.

So remember, be good for goodness sake.

