SantaCon is coming to town, and several railroads are banning booze in hopes of reining in the holiday spirit.Metro-North and the LIRR will ban alcoholic beverages from noon Saturday until noon Sunday.NJ Transit is following suit by banning alcohol all day Saturday.SantaCon, a bar crawl in which people dress up as Santa Claus, officially kicks off at 10 a.m.So remember, be good for goodness sake.----------