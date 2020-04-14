alex trebek

Alex Trebek memoir to debut July 21, just before he turns 80

NEW YORK -- Alex Trebek, who was diagnosed last year with stage four pancreatic cancer, has written a memoir.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that "The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life" will come out July 21, the day before his 80th birthday.

According to the publisher, the longtime "Jeopardy!" host will share "Illuminating personal anecdotes" along with thoughts on everything from his favorite guests to spirituality and philanthropy.

"I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year," Trebek writes in his book.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyentertainmentbookshollywoodtelevisionalex trebekjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
ALEX TREBEK
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
'Jeopardy! GOAT' trio react to the end of tournament
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
Throwback: Jennings dethroned after 2004 'Jeopardy!' winning streak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ reaches highest single-day death total at 365
Surprise! Man waiting for stimulus check gets $8.2M
Trump, governors at odds over who can reopen the country
Star-studded fundraiser to benefit NJ Pandemic Relief Fund
Deaths flat at a 'devastating level of pain,' Cuomo says
NYC becoming self-sufficient in producing PPE, mayor says
NYC to begin making 50,000 COVID-19 test kits per week
Show More
Where is coronavirus in NYC? Try 7 On Your Side Investigates' zip code tracker
Nursing homes hard hit by coronavirus cases
6 questions to ask if you have a loved one in a nursing home
Officials: 'Keep foot on gas' on social distancing in Nassau Co.
Procession of thanks for heroes at St. Barnabas Medical Center
More TOP STORIES News