Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Mile-long line at New Jersey's only testing center

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey's only testing site had a mile-long line before dawn on Sunday morning after having to turn away people the first two days it was open.

Officials say they have enough kits for only 2500 tests per week and already tested nearly 1000 in two days.

Another facility is scheduled to open on Monday at the PNC Arts Center in Monmouth County. Union County is also expected to open a site at Kean University.

Testing sites really are one of the few places that you can go after a stay at home order went into effect here in Jersey.

Only critical services can remain open like grocery stores, pharmacies, gas, banks, laundromats, liquor stores and restaurant for takeout can remain open, but it goes further- asking everyone to stop gathering no matter how small the crowd.

