MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- Blue and white flags took over Manhattan for the annual Celebrate Israel Parade.
Bands, along with Jewish cultural and civic organizations made their way up 5th Avenue on Sunday.
Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations were among the marchers.
The parade honors Israel's founding and all the country has accomplished over the past seven decades.
Annual Celebrate Israel Parade marches up 5th Avenue
