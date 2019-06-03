Society

Annual Celebrate Israel Parade marches up 5th Avenue

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- Blue and white flags took over Manhattan for the annual Celebrate Israel Parade.

Bands, along with Jewish cultural and civic organizations made their way up 5th Avenue on Sunday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations were among the marchers.

The parade honors Israel's founding and all the country has accomplished over the past seven decades.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymidtown eastnew york citymanhattanparadeisrael
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing mom
AccuWeather: Cooler air arrives
Governors Ball evacuated due to severe weather
Fireworks accident turns deadly in Newark
Correction officer arrested for DWI, refuses to take breathalyzer
Man found fatally stabbed in family's LI home
Special mass celebrated Sunday in honor of Puerto Rico
Show More
Snapchat, other services affected by network congestion
Dwyane Wade surprises graduates at Stoneman Douglas high school
Must-read stories from the weekend
78-year-old woman raped inside home in Queens
Winning $350 million Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina
More TOP STORIES News