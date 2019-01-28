SOCIETY

Annual homeless count survey begins in New York City

Volunteers will help count the number of unsheltered people in the streets, parks, subways and other public spaces.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City's annual homeless count began Monday night.

The city is asking volunteers across all five boroughs to help take part in the Department of Homeless Services' annual Homeless Outreach Population Estimate.

They will help count the number of unsheltered people in the streets, parks, subways and other public spaces.

The annual survey, which is mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is used to help reduce homelessness.

The data collected will assist the city's outreach teams in their efforts to reach homeless people and encourage them to transition off the streets to a more safe and stable environment.

(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
