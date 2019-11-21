Society

Anonymous FDNY firefighter sick from 9/11 toxins donating $100K

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An anonymous firefighter who has been sick from exposure to 9/11 toxins is donating half of the money awarded to them.

The $100,000 donation to "FDNY Fired Up for a Cure Foundation" will be made Thursday afternoon at FDNY Fire Zone Rockefeller Center.

Retired FDNY Deputy Chief Richard Alles and the firefighter's attorney, Michael Barasch, will present the donation.

Barasch will also donate his fee, an additional $10,000.

The firefighter was inspired by a similar donation last year made by another anonymous firefighter.

The mission of the foundation is to help and inspire FDNY members and their families who have lived with cancer, fought cancer, survived cancer or lost their battle with cancer.

Related topics:
societymanhattannew york citymidtownfdnyseptember 11victimsgood news
