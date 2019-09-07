It's apple picking season! Celebrate fall's beginning at these orchards near New York City

LONG ISLAND

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Now that temperatures are beginning to drop, it's beginning to feel like the season of football watching, pumpkin carving, and sweater wearing in New York City.Celebrate the change of season with our country's favorite autumnal ritual: apple picking. Here's a list of orchards and farms surrounding New York City that offer apple picking, along with a wide variety of fall fun!Don't let the name fool you: Apple picking began Saturday at this Long Island farm! This farm is perfect for the whole family, as kids can also enjoy a giant corn maze, "gem" mine, wooden playground, face painting and more!Apple connoisseurs, this is the farm for you! Harbes grows 27 varieties on its 78-acre orchard and only feature the very best for picking. It also hosts an annual apple festival with competitive apple-themed games throughout the day, including apple cider donut eating contests and apple rolling competitions.Looking for a romantic fall-themed day trip? Check out Milk Pail! After picking apples, including the orchard's very own Milk Pail 24 variety, drive over to its Amy's Flowers division and surprise your sweetheart with a custom-made bouquet.If picking only apples doesn't cut it for you, check out Wickham's Fruit Farm, where guests can pick their own strawberries, raspberries, cherries, blueberries, peaches and pumpkins too!Unlike most "u-pick" farms, this orchard is open seven days a week! You can also enjoy a stroll on Apple Dave's walking trail and enjour with spectacular mountain views. This trip might require leaving the kids at home: Right next store, Applewood Winery offers tasting and fun.This farm offers a wide variety of apples, along with peaches and pumpkins. If you're stopping by later in the season, you can also save yourself a trip and purchase a Christmas tree. Wine tastings are also available at the adjacent White Hill Vineyard.Stuart's Fruit Farm offers the classic fare for anyone looking to enjoy fall festivities, such as apple picking, pumpkin picking and hayrides. Don't forget to stop by the bakery afterward for apple cider donuts and homemade pies!This farm offers several varieties of apples, along with other fruits, like pears, peaches and nectarines. Once your bag is full, you can take pictures in the farm's sunflower field or head to the cider garden to unwind with a beautiful view of the orchard.Alstede has several apple varieties that guests can pick, but the fun doesn't stop there. Stock up your fridge with sweet corn, peppers, eggplant, plums and more! This giant farm also offers a laundry list of activities, including brunch, pick-your-own tours, mazes, wine tastings, and much more. You can even book a wedding on the grounds!Once you've finished picking apples, or whatever other fruit is in season, make sure to visit Terhune's animals. Sheep, goats, horses, ducks, geese and chickens live on the farm year-round. Also, for seven weekends, local musicians play live music.Join the Wightman Farm's Pick Your Own Club for access to its orchards from June through October! After picking, buy some artisanal goodies at its store, including honey, cold-pressed sweet cider, jellies, sauces, candles and pottery.You may find some surprise visitors while picking apples at Hillview Farms! Guests say they've seen chickens, peacocks, and guinea hens wandering around the orchard. And this farm's name is not a misnomer -- views from the hilly orchards are incredible.----------