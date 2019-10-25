Society

Brooklyn artist who created racially offensive Halloween window display resigns

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The artist who posted cutouts of brown paper dolls that appeared to be hanging by their necks from strings as Halloween decorations has resigned from her art studio.

ArtShack Brooklyn announced the resignation of Dany Rose on Friday.

Rose was one of the studio's owners.

Her artwork, which was seen by many as racially offensive, sparked a large protest in the neighborhood Thursday night.

Rose issued an apology, but many still called for her resignation.

In a statement announcing Rose's resignation, Artshack Brooklyn announced it will host a community meeting and is "working hard on a path toward accountability."

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citybrooklynclinton hillhalloweenprotestracism
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty sergeant allegedly shoots man he found with wife
NYC man charged in gruesome death of 2-month-old son
Fall foliage 2019: This weekend might be the best
American Dream mall opens in NJ, along with theme park
AccuWeather: Saturday will be the better half
Missing Carnival cruise ship passenger appears to have jumped
Army vet gets life back after losing nose in road rage incident
Show More
Cummings remembered as 'fierce champion' at funeral
Man wanted for throwing bleach in gym employees face in NYC
Woman says car damaged by falling debris from NYC subway
Halloween display turns home entrance into Cookie Monster
Actress Felicity Huffman released from prison after 11 days
More TOP STORIES News