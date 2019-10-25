Brooklyn artist who created racially offensive Halloween window display resigns

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The artist who posted cutouts of brown paper dolls that appeared to be hanging by their necks from strings as Halloween decorations has resigned from her art studio.
ArtShack Brooklyn announced the resignation of Dany Rose on Friday.
Rose was one of the studio's owners.
Her artwork, which was seen by many as racially offensive, sparked a large protest in the neighborhood Thursday night.
Rose issued an apology, but many still called for her resignation.
In a statement announcing Rose's resignation, Artshack Brooklyn announced it will host a community meeting and is "working hard on a path toward accountability."
