SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- The plywood now covering so many businesses to protect against looting is also the perfect canvas for artists seeking to convey a message of change.
Artists like Dena Paige-Fischer have been painting colorful images over boarded-up buildings in SoHo.
Her Black Lives Matter mural is a tribute to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and all the others who are victims of police brutality and racism.
Paige-Fischer says this is her way of peacefully protesting, in the best way she knows how.
Artist paints Black Lives Matter mural on boarded up SoHo building
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More