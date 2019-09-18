Society

Atlanta man shares touching message with wife during two-day labor

ATLANTA -- An Atlanta man's video of him sharing a touching message with his wife while she underwent two days of labor is going viral.

The video shows Kendall Caver standing by his wife, Jasmine Caver, as he flips through a series of pages full of reassuring words and anecdotes.

Kendall says his wife was anxious leading up to her due date on Sept. 3. She had previously had a miscarriage.

"I wanted to do something that could help take her mind off all that was happening and to help her focus on her breathing," he said.

In the booklet, Kendall noted through the "rough times" the couple went through, including a "pregnancy loss," and said it took "prayer" and "patience" for their relationship to succeed.

"You are my best friend, soulmate and in just a few pushes, you'll be the most amazing mother our daughter could ever ask for," Caver wrote in the final pages.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Man wanted in search for missing 5-year-old NJ girl
Chemical spill prompts evacuation at NYC hospital
Woman goes missing after NJ fire; Friend found with her Jeep
NYPD officer to be released from hospital after NYC shooting
Angelina Pivarnick from 'Jersey Shore' sues New York City
Fight near Midtown Manhattan Taco Bell ends in slashing
Sandy Hook families release harrowing PSA about school shootings
Show More
Approx. 70 dirt bike riders wanted for reckless driving on LI highway
NYPD to deploy extra personnel for High Holy Days
From Yale grad to living on the streets of LA
Video shows man ambushed, attacked, robbed in Brooklyn
3 hurt after 2 vehicles collide in SoHo
More TOP STORIES News