An Illinois boy arrived two weeks early during what happened to be the last full moon of the decade.
Denarrika Fisher and Charles Bell of Belleville, Illinois, welcomed their baby boy, Denarius, at 12:12 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the same time the "cold moon"was to appear in the night sky.
Officials at HSHA St. Elizabeth's Hospital said Denarius was due on Dec. 30, but came early for the lunar event. He weighed 7 pounds and 4 ounces.
Nurses took note of the numeric coincidence when he was delivered, and told Denarrika of her little miracle. Both mother and baby are doing well.
Baby boy arrives early at 12:12 on 12/12 during last full moon of decade
SOCIETY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More