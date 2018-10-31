SOCIETY

Baby named after Colonel Sanders gets $11,000 from KFC

EMBED </>More Videos

Remember when we told you KFC was offering $11,000 to name a baby after Colonel Sanders?

by ABC7News.com staff
Remember when we told you KFC was offering $11,000 to name a baby after Colonel Sanders? Well, someone actually did it.

KFC made the announcement on Twitter.

"I'm as pleased as pumpkin punch to announce the winner of our Baby Harland Naming Contest and the Harland who will be ushering in an all-new generation of Harlands, little Harland Rose," KFC tweeted.

It came about last month when the fast-food chain announced an $11,000 prize towards college tuition for the first baby born on September 9 to be named Harland.

Harland is the first name of Colonel Harland Sanders, KFC's founder.

September 9 was his birthday.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societykfcbabyu.s. & worldfast food restaurant
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween costume contest
Halloween Parade security heightened on attack anniversary
Why do we celebrate Halloween?
91-year-old woman goes trick-or-treating for first time
More Society
Top Stories
4 students seriously hurt in 2-car crash on Long Island
New photos of sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
Injuries, delays after tractor-trailer jackknifes in NJ
EF1 tornado confirmed on LI, road collapse shuts state park
Arrest made after 70-year-old woman found with throat slashed
40 cases of measles now confirmed in Rockland County
Mom accused of leaving her 2 kids on side of road
Official: Mafia hit man is suspect in death of Whitey Bulger
Show More
Swastikas, racial slur discovered on Brooklyn buildings
Day care accused of organizing preschool-age fight club
Halloween Parade security heightened on attack anniversary
Brooklyn teen beaten, robbed in disturbing video
Rutgers football player charged in murder plot
More News