Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A)

Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A)

Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A)

Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A)

Baby Trend is recalling four models of its popular Tango mini stroller that were sold at Target and Amazon. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the stroller's hinge joints can release under pressure, causing it to collapse.The company says roughly 2,000 strollers were sold in October and November of 2019.Consumers can contact Baby Trend for a full refund or replacement stroller.The following models are being recalled: