Be Kind: 9-year-old girl from New Jersey helps grant wishes to children in foster care

MIDDLETOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A girl from New Jersey is proving that being kind can start out small, and end up making a huge difference.
Lily, from Middletown, celebrated her 9th birthday Tuesday.
And for years, she has granted wishes to children in foster care for One Simple Wish.
Her mom says that Lily has already raised more than $10,000.
