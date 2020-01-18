be kind

Be Kind: Anti-bullying campaign brings awareness through knitting hats

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One woman is making it her mission to help fight bullying, one hat at a time.

"Hat Not Hate" was founded by Shira Blumenthal.

She calls on knitters and crocheters to help make the hats, specifically in the shade of blue. In the process, she also helps students stand in solidarity against bullying. Blue represents awareness and solidarity, and is the color to wear in support of bullying prevention.

Shira has visited multiple local schools sharing her message, as well as giving the hats out to students.

Last year, she received more than 23,000 hats from 12 different countries.

Her goal in 2020 is to collect 100,000 hats. To get involved with "Hat Not Hate," visit their website.

