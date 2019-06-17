Be Kind: Boy collects donations for Center for Food Action in New Jersey

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The kindness of a young boy helping to make a big difference in New Jersey.
Matthew is from Tenafly and he hasn't asked for birthday gifts for years.
Instead, he has been making and collecting donations for the Center for Food Action in Englewood.
Last week he turned 10, and he got the chance to explore the new delivery truck at the center.
The Center for Food Action is a non-profit organization that provides emergency services to northern New Jersey's poorest and most vulnerable residents.
