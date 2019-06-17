be kind

Be Kind: Boy collects donations for Center for Food Action in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The kindness of a young boy helping to make a big difference in New Jersey.

Matthew is from Tenafly and he hasn't asked for birthday gifts for years.

Instead, he has been making and collecting donations for the Center for Food Action in Englewood.

Last week he turned 10, and he got the chance to explore the new delivery truck at the center.

The Center for Food Action is a non-profit organization that provides emergency services to northern New Jersey's poorest and most vulnerable residents.

If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyenglewoodbergen countycharityabc7nyfood drivebe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
NJ corrections officers dress as superheroes for good cause
Therapy dogs bring comfort to cancer patients during treatment
Be Kind: NJ teacher donates bone marrow twice to child in Germany
Millennial starts multi-million dollar company after getting laid off
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Home explodes in NJ, off-duty officer pulls 1 from rubble
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
New Jersey mom charged in 1-year-old daughter's hot car death
Yonkers firefighters help deliver baby on Father's Day
4 shot, 3 arrested at Toronto Raptors victory rally
At least 4 hurt after car crashes into store in NJ strip mall
Man accused of smuggling 34 live birds to JFK through curlers
Show More
Ex-FDNY EMS dispatcher sentenced in college student's death
Gloria Vanderbilt dead at 95
VIDEO: Turbulence smashes flight attendant into ceiling
Alex Jones accused of sending child porn to lawyers in Sandy Hook case
US to send an additional 1,000 troops to Middle East: Pentagon
More TOP STORIES News