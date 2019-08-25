be kind

Be Kind: Classic car fundraiser for fallen marines in NJ

By Eyewitness News
LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Classic cars were out on display for a cause on Saturday in New Jersey.

The cars were part of the attraction at a fundraiser for the families of seven fallen marines.

Several businesses from the West Long Branch area got together to hold the event in the parking lot of the local Harley Davidson dealership.

The event also included a motorcycle ride and games to raise money.

Every last penny from the entry fees will go to the families of the fallen heroes.

If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.

