be kind

Be Kind: NJ community comes together for dinner every month after shooting of young boy

By Eyewitness News
HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- It is all about turning tragedy into something powerful and positive.

Each month in Hoboken, people gather for a community dinner. People from all walks of life come together to eat and create a stronger community.

The dinners started after the shooting of a young boy.

