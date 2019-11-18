Be Kind: Community raises money for homeless woman

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WABC) -- It was a stunning act of kindness that began with a simple question - just three words.Two best friends in Suburban Philadelphia walked up to this small SUV in a superstore parking lot, noticed all this woman's belongings and her two dogs. and they asked her "is everything ok?"Lynn Shutzman, 70 told them she was fine, but she wasn't. Expensive medical bills had forced her to live out of her car, and the shelters wouldn't take pets.Melissa Akacha and Jennifer Husband-Elsier refused to just walk away.--------------------