be kind

Be Kind: Dance to Unite teaches kindness through dance

By
CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A program in New York City is teaching children a lesson about being kind through the art of dance.

Dance to Unite, a non-profit designed to teach unity and celebrate differences, teams up with after school programs to give free classes to children.

Galit Adani is its founder.

"Dance, you don't need a language," Adani said. "It's a language without language."

This year, Dance to Unite has partnered with eight after-school programs to offer free classes on a weekly basis during the school year, taught by volunteer instructors.

Dance styles can include everything from ball room to hip hop to Bollywood, and the more different the dance than the culture the students most identify with, the better.

"Dance to Unite is the culmination of everything I'm passionate about," instructor Nirali Shah said. "I get to work with kids, but I also feel like I'm making a difference."

Organizers stress that dance is not the focus, but merely a vehicle to help students experience and learn the value of cultural diversity.
Circle Talk is where the learning begins in every class -- even before the dancing. The instructors guide students in exploring core values like acceptance and compassion.

"It's like caring and being kind," third-grader Helen Zhang said.

"Because if you get to know them, you get to know their culture," second-grader Aaron Li added.

"If we can start when they're young to open their minds to acceptance and compassion and giving and bonding and unity, we can really make it a better world," Adani said.

On Wednesday evening, Dance to Unite honored Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter for starting the WABC-TV Be Kind campaign.
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter was honored Wednesday night by Dance to Unite for starting the BeKind campaign.



If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.

For more information, visit DanceToUnite.org.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymanhattanchinatowndancebe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Be Kind: Community comes together for dinner every month after shooting of young boy
Be Kind: LI students help make sleeping mats for the homeless
Be Kind: Student raises money for clinic with bike-a-thon
Be Kind: NJ arts program is helping students shine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News