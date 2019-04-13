Be Kind: Flight attendant sings a touching tribute to woman who lost son in line of duty

A random act of kindness on Southwest Airlines - a flight attendant sang a touching song for the mother of a state trooper who had been killed.
Eyewitness News learned about this act of kindness from another passenger on the plane.
In a letter that he wrote to Southwest Airlines, a passenger said that upon boarding, one of the flight attendants came over the PA system to inform the passengers about the grieving mother.
After the announcement, he broke out in song to honor the women's son who was killed in the line of duty as a state trooper.
"I just want you to know I think we should have more interruptions like this," the passenger wrote. "In fact, it is no interruption at all. It actually makes things quite clear... to the flight attendant, thank you for leading us and for honoring them."
WABC-TV's "Be Kind" campaign is an initiative that recognizes people, schools, and programs where acts of kindness -- random or otherwise -- are happening.
If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.
