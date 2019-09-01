be kind

Be Kind: Free backpacks, school supplies given to over 200 Brooklyn students

By Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A local organization showed its kindness by giving free backpacks to more than 200 children from Brooklyn before they go back to school.

The group called Make the Road New York hosted its 11th annual Back to School Event Saturday at their offices in Bushwick.

In addition to the backpacks, the group distributed a variety of school supplies, including book bags, pencils, crayons, binders, and folders.

The event also included workshops and games for parents and children.

"With the way that the community is rapidly changing, the displacement that's going on and what's happening with gentrification it can be easy to lose that sense of community and this is just a really beautiful event to say we're still here," said donor Elisabet Velasquez.

Make the Road New York says it held the event to lessen the burden of school shopping for struggling families.

