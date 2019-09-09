Be Kind: Girls sell lemonade to raise money for Westchester food bank

WHITE PLAINS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A girl from Westchester County is proving you're never too young to help make a difference.
Stella Apicella is from White Plains.
She asked her mom and dad if she could set up a lemonade stand with her friend Samantha to benefit Feeding Westchester, which is the county's food bank.
They raised hundreds of dollars.
September is Hunger Action Month, raising awareness about hunger issues.
