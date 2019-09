Be Kind: Girls sell lemonade to raise money for Westchester food bank

WHITE PLAINS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A girl from Westchester County is proving you're never too young to help make a difference.Stella Apicella is from White Plains.She asked her mom and dad if she could set up a lemonade stand with her friend Samantha to benefit Feeding Westchester, which is the county's food bank.They raised hundreds of dollars.September is Hunger Action Month, raising awareness about hunger issues.----------