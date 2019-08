Be Kind: Volunteer group in Pound Ridge helps spread cheer to senior citizens with flowers

POUND RIDGE, New York (WABC) -- A group in Westchester County is doing its part to spread some cheer to senior citizens in the area.'Neighbor to Neighbor' is a volunteer group operating in Pound Ridge that runs a program called 'Flowers for Friends,' where people who have extra flowers in their gardens deliver a bouquet to a senior citizen.In addition to flowers donated from gardens, the Sweet Earth Company florist also donates their own flowers to this great cause.If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.----------