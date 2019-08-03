POUND RIDGE, New York (WABC) -- A group in Westchester County is doing its part to spread some cheer to senior citizens in the area.
'Neighbor to Neighbor' is a volunteer group operating in Pound Ridge that runs a program called 'Flowers for Friends,' where people who have extra flowers in their gardens deliver a bouquet to a senior citizen.
In addition to flowers donated from gardens, the Sweet Earth Company florist also donates their own flowers to this great cause.
If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Be Kind: Volunteer group in Pound Ridge helps spread cheer to senior citizens with flowers
BE KIND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News