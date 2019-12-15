Be Kind: LI special needs group gives back to communities in need

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- A group of people with special needs wanted to give back to their community this holiday season by providing food baskets to those in need.The group held craft fairs and sold the items they created. All items sold were hand-made by the group and included jewelry, scarves, bracelets, and earrings.The group raised about $21,000, and with the help of Well Life Network, they donated that money to various food pantries located on Long Island.The money was used to create food baskets to about 500 homeless families.----------