Be Kind: Long Island students donate pajamas to a children's hospital

DIX HILLS, Long Island (WABC) -- Some students on Long Island displayed their kindness with a pajama party for a good cause.
For the second year in a row, the Half Hollow Hills Central School District in Dix Hills collected pajamas.
This year they will be donated to patients at Cohen Children's Northwell Health.
The students wore their own pajamas to school - and brought with them a new pair to be donated.
Last year, they were able to donate 1,650 pairs of pajamas to Winthrop University Hospital's Child Life Program.
