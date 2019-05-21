be kind

Be Kind: Long Island students donate pajamas to a children's hospital

By Eyewitness News
DIX HILLS, Long Island (WABC) -- Some students on Long Island displayed their kindness with a pajama party for a good cause.

For the second year in a row, the Half Hollow Hills Central School District in Dix Hills collected pajamas.

This year they will be donated to patients at Cohen Children's Northwell Health.

The students wore their own pajamas to school - and brought with them a new pair to be donated.

Last year, they were able to donate 1,650 pairs of pajamas to Winthrop University Hospital's Child Life Program.

If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychildren's healthbe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Be Kind: Staten Island students 'go orange' for animals
Be Kind: Girl from NJ starts own anti-bullying campaign
Bronx students inspire their school to 'Be Kind'
Be Kind: Dance to Unite teaches kindness through dance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newark police officer indicted in fatal shooting of fleeing driver
Subway attack mystery: Young person viciously assaulted
Police investigating after man found dead in NJ apartment
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Baby opens eyes for 1st time
13-year-old attacked by 2 pit bulls while walking dog
Bike-boosting bandits wanted in brazen daylight thefts
Taxi crashes, flips, lands on its roof in Hell's Kitchen
Show More
Fleet Week celebration to kick off with Parade of Ships
3 charged in massive Brooklyn housing bribery scheme
Off-duty FDNY attacked while defending elderly couple on UES
AccuWeather: Another beautiful day on tap
Justice for Junior: Details of key witness' plea deal revealed
More TOP STORIES News