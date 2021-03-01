Society

Be Kind: Man donates homemade banana bread to show appreciation for essential workers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A local union worker is using a family recipe to put smiles on the faces of essential workers.

Sean Reynolds of Brooklyn Banana Bread Co. is the owner of a delicious banana bread recipe.

Reynolds makes the sweet treats and gives them out to firehouses, police stations, nursing homes, and hospitals to show his appreciation throughout New York.

"I've been donating the banana bread -- it's my mother's recipe. I've been donated it to frontline workers and first responders throughout New York City, and beyond, doing every hospital in Brooklyn, Staten Island, and Queens," said Reynolds, "I have one hospital left in Brooklyn, the Bronx, and seven left in Manhattan."

Reynolds wanted to let essential workers know how much they are loved and appreciated.

"We thank you for all that you're doing. I started off with one hospital, and right now, I've been to about 100 different locations," he said.

New York workers aren't the only ones tasting his special banana bread. Reynolds has gone to New Jersey, Maryland, and to a George Floyd memorial event in Minneapolis.

