Be Kind: Motorcycle group delivers gifts to New Jersey hospital

RAHWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Hundreds of New Jersey motorcyclists are kicking off the holiday spirit.
Members of the "Liberty Harley Owners Group - Chapter of Rahway" made a special delivery to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
They brought toys and gifts, and were even escorted there by local police departments.
This is the 21st annual Toy Run.
