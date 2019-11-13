be kind

Be Kind: Motorcycle group delivers gifts to New Jersey hospital

By Eyewitness News
RAHWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Hundreds of New Jersey motorcyclists are kicking off the holiday spirit.

Members of the "Liberty Harley Owners Group - Chapter of Rahway" made a special delivery to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

They brought toys and gifts, and were even escorted there by local police departments.

This is the 21st annual Toy Run.

