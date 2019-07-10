be kind

Be Kind: New Jersey arts program is helping students shine

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The kindness of a program in New Jersey is helping students shine and showcase their strengths.

Creative Communicators is an integrated arts program.

It uses theater, dance and other forms of creative expression for children and adults with autism spectrum and with other communication and language needs.

It combines the principles of speech and language therapy and social skills.

The program helps students develop peer relationships and communication skills.

