Be Kind: New Jersey boy fixes bikes, donates earnings to charity

POMPTON PLAINS, New Jersey (WABC) -- One young boy from New Jersey is helping make a difference one bike at a time.
Henry Struble is from Pompton Plains, New Jersey. He's behind "Bikes By Hank."
It started last spring with Henry and his father fixing up a few bikes. Now, he fixes bikes on the regular. His sisters even help out with all the work.
However, the money Henry earns he then puts to good causes.
And it has certainly taken off! His family says he's been able to donate more than $2,000 to local charities and volunteer groups, such as animal shelters and boys and girls clubs.
