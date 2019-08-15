Be Kind: Football team in New Jersey cleans yard of elderly woman

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Some teenagers in New Jersey showed their kindness when they helped out a neighbor in need.
The Eastside High School football team in Paterson took a break from practice this week, to help clean up the yard of an 85-year-old woman who lives a couple of blocks away from the school.
The summer storms had caused the yard to grow out of control.
The players had a cleaning blitz, picking things up and carting it all away.
