be kind

Be Kind: Football team in New Jersey cleans yard of elderly woman

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Some teenagers in New Jersey showed their kindness when they helped out a neighbor in need.

The Eastside High School football team in Paterson took a break from practice this week, to help clean up the yard of an 85-year-old woman who lives a couple of blocks away from the school.

The summer storms had caused the yard to grow out of control.

The players had a cleaning blitz, picking things up and carting it all away.

If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
NJ businessman surprises struggling family by paying mortgage
9-year-old donates thousands to help other kids go to summer camp
Be Kind: 'Pouches for People' provided to those in need in NJ
Be Kind: Students help make sleeping mats for the homeless
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 police officers shot in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE
9th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year
Delta employee at JFK Airport killed on the job
Petition to rename portion Trump Tower street after Obama tops 100k
Police: Plastic surgeon kept arsenal of weapons to threaten wife
3 teenagers injured, 1 seriously, in car crash in Queens
Charities to donate over $300K to fallen firefighter's family
Show More
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
Body cam shows what happened when Yankees GM Cashman got pulled over
Police make arrest in murder of livery driver in Brooklyn
Newark's water problems worsen as calls grow for mayor to step down
Statue of Liberty inscription is about Europeans: Trump official
More TOP STORIES News