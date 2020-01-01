ALLENHURST, New Jersey (WABC) -- One New Jersey organization is helping those in need, one soap sack at a time.
SACK is a organization that stands for "supporting a community with kindness."
It connects people all over the U-S interested in crocheting and knitting soap sacks.
The sacks are filled with things like soap and shampoo and then donated to homeless shelters and food pantries. The soap sack can be used as a washcloth or simply utilized for storage of the soap to help keep it clean.'
Since S.A.C.K. was founded in 2017, there are volunteers in all 50 states and over 45,000 soap sacks distributed.
For more information on how you can donate, visit their website.
----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see a business or community doing something kind by filling out the form below:
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Be Kind: NJ organization connects people with crocheting & donating soap-sacks
BE KIND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News