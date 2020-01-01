be kind

Be Kind: NJ organization connects people with crocheting & donating soap-sacks

By Eyewitness News
ALLENHURST, New Jersey (WABC) -- One New Jersey organization is helping those in need, one soap sack at a time.

SACK is a organization that stands for "supporting a community with kindness."

It connects people all over the U-S interested in crocheting and knitting soap sacks.

The sacks are filled with things like soap and shampoo and then donated to homeless shelters and food pantries. The soap sack can be used as a washcloth or simply utilized for storage of the soap to help keep it clean.'

Since S.A.C.K. was founded in 2017, there are volunteers in all 50 states and over 45,000 soap sacks distributed.

For more information on how you can donate, visit their website.

