Be Kind: New Jersey parents honor late son with 'blessing bags'

WOODCLIFF LAKE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey family is helping those in need in honor of their late son's memory.Nancy O'Brien and her husband Ed started assembling "Blessing Bags" after the loss of their son Kevin in 2016 due to an overdose.The bags are filled with necessities such as snacks, socks and blankets. They are given to places such as sober living facilities and shelters.A note is also enclosed with their son's story to honor his legacy. Their mission is to turn their pain into purpose by bringing a smile or comfort to those in need.Nancy says product donations are what keeps the project going.The parents are also behind a "rock project," where they paint rocks with messages and distribute them to treatment centers, wellness events and more.----------