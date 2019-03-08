Be Kind: New Jersey software company employees hold massive food drive

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- It's all about being kind - and helping feed the hungry, one portion at a time.
A New Jersey software company called 'Visual Lease' participated in a 'Have a Heart' food drive.
The employees donated so much food that the mayor of Woodbridge came and congratulated the employees.
