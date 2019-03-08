be kind

Be Kind: New Jersey software company employees hold massive food drive

By Eyewitness News
WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- It's all about being kind - and helping feed the hungry, one portion at a time.

A New Jersey software company called 'Visual Lease' participated in a 'Have a Heart' food drive.

The employees donated so much food that the mayor of Woodbridge came and congratulated the employees.

If you know of someone doing something to be kind, CLICK HERE to let Eyewitness News know.

