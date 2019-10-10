be kind

Be Kind: New Jersey teen creates care packages for sick people of all ages

By Eyewitness News
HUNTERDON COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey teenager is defining the meaning of the power of good thoughts.

Olivia Brennan is an 18 year old college student from Hunterdon County.

She started a care package service called "Happy Thought." She sends the packages to chronically and terminally ill people of all ages. Her youngest recipient is 9 months old.

Olivia says she knows first hand the impact these kinds of gifts can have, because she has a chronic illness.

She has already sent out more than 150 packages.

