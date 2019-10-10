HUNTERDON COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey teenager is defining the meaning of the power of good thoughts.
Olivia Brennan is an 18 year old college student from Hunterdon County.
She started a care package service called "Happy Thought." She sends the packages to chronically and terminally ill people of all ages. Her youngest recipient is 9 months old.
Olivia says she knows first hand the impact these kinds of gifts can have, because she has a chronic illness.
She has already sent out more than 150 packages.
----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see a business or community doing something kind by filling out the form below:
Be Kind: New Jersey teen creates care packages for sick people of all ages
BE KIND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More