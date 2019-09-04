Be Kind: New Jersey woman travels to Guatemala to help build homes

GUATEMALA (WABC) -- A woman from New Jersey is making a difference in the lives of others.
Cheryl Riley travels to Guatemala to help build houses and completed her ninth trip in August.
She travels to Central America with volunteers and even brings an extra suitcase filled with supplies.
She does it all through the organization From Houses to Homes.
