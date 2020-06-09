'Be Kind: Spreading Hope' shares uplifting stories of COVID-19 crisis

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic is one of the biggest crises we've ever faced -- full of sorrow and fear. But one way that we've gotten through it? An avalanche of human kindness.
From the oldest to the youngest, from the brave first responders and from kind-hearted students -- we've seen the worst of nature, but the best of ourselves.
ABC7 has put together some of the stories of how the tri-state area came together to support each other and make a difference.
We'll share the story of a family owned dry cleaner business in Brooklyn that had to shut down in March. Even though the owners were financially strapped, they still made thousands of masks to give away for free.
You'll also hear the story about a special tribute to a high school football team in Westchester County. Against all odds, they won a state title last November, but never got their championship rings -- until the police and fire departments got involved.
An on Long Island, while most students won't get a chance to walk on stage to receive their diploma, some communities have taken unique steps to honor seniors. In Greenport, pictures of all the graduating seniors were put on street poles throughout the community.
Join Bill Ritter on Saturday night for more of these stories during our "Be Kind: Spreading Hope" special at 7 p.m. on Channel 7.
