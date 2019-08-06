be kind

Be Kind: Queens students help make sleeping mats for the homeless

By Eyewitness News
RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Students in our area are doing their part to give back by making something helpful for people less fortunate.

Students at Tiegerman High School in Richmond Hill, Queens have taken donated trash bags and turned them into sleeping mats for the homeless.

The students learned how to fold, cut and connect the plastic bags to make them into the mats.

Each sleeping mat takes about 700 plastic bags to put together.

Tiegerman Schools are made up of students from Long Island and New York City.

